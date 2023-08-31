Broken tree branches provided work for firefighters in and around Debrecen

In Debrecen, on Tócós utca, a tree branch fell on a fence on Wednesday, it was cut down by professional firefighters from Debrecen.

They also marched to Doberdó Street, where a branch of a tree split onto the bicycle path. In Bocskaikert, on Pacsirta Street, a large acacia tree threatened a residential building, so it also had to be removed.

In Püspökladány, on Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street, an elm branch split off and hung high. The professional firefighters of Pıspökladany were alerted, and they cut the branch with a chainsaw.

In Nyíradony, on Ady Endre Street, the branches of a walnut tree split off and fell on a building. In Nyírmártonfalvá, on Batthyány Street, a pine tree fell, so professional firefighters from Nyíradony cut it down as well, the disaster management informed.

(Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate)