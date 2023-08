Liget Utcabál will be held for the 12th time in Debrecen on September 2, 2023.

Representative Erzsébet Katona drew the attention of the people living in the area to the event on her social media page. The organizers are preparing high-quality performances, delicious snacks, an open-air cinema and children’s programs. The star guest of the street party will be performer Nikolas Takács, discovered by the X-Factor.