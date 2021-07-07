Man spat on a dog, then kicked his owner in the head – the house party degenerated in Földes

The Püspökladány District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who abused the owner of a barking dog while intoxicated.



On November 14, 2020, the 22-year-old defendant was at an acquaintance’s house in Földes, where a house party was held the day before. Part of the company also consumed alcohol that morning, and then the defendant and a friend walked to the town center on foot around 12 noon to buy cigarettes and spirits.

When the accused and his acquaintance reached the stretch of road in front of the victim’s house, they stopped for a short time, which was noticed by the victim’s dog and began to bark inside the fence. The man didn’t like it, so he started teasing the dog, talking several times and spitting at him, which made the eb continue to bark.

The owner of the dog in the yard noticed what had happened, so he went out into the street and held the accused accountable for his behavior. The drunk man then pushed the victim with both hands, who fell to the ground because of this, and the accused kicked the victim lying on the floor twice on the head.

As a result of the accused’s abuse, the victim suffered a bruising injury on both eye areas, as well as a fracture of the right zygomatic bone which healed in 4-6 weeks.

The accused admitted to committing the crime during the investigation carried out by the Püspökladány Police Headquarters.

The Püspökladány District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused for the crime of grievous bodily harm in the Püspökladány District Court. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a criminal sentence on the basis of the contents of the case file and impose a suspended prison sentence on the accused.

