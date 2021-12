More than ten people got injured when, for hitherto unknown reasons, three buses carrying workers and a car collided in the 87-kilometer section of Highway 63 near Székesfehérvár, a spokesman for the Fejér County Police Headquarters told MTI on Monday.

Mária Sebestyén said that they do not know about a very serious injury.



She indicated that the accident was being investigated with a half-way road closure.

