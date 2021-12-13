Accident on Böszörményi Road

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Two cars collided this afternoon (13th December) on Böszörményi road, Debrecen.

 

An accident happened on Böszörményi út in Debrecen – the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate informs on its website.

Road closures are expected on the affected section. Professional firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to the accident and checked the cars. Ambulances also arrived on the scene.

The accident took place on the side of Böszörményi road leading out of town, here drivers have to prepare for traffic restrictions.

hajdupress.hu
pixabay

