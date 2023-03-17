A man robbed and beat his date with an umbrella

The Kaposvár District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of robbery against the man who threatened and abused his date and then left her apartment with a sports bag worth of money.

According to the indictment, the man in his twenties met the victim in a nightclub in Kaposvár in September 2022, after which they went to her apartment nearby. The accused then demanded HUF 40,000 from the victim, who was only able to hand over HUF 10,000 to the man.

The defendant, therefore, pulled the victim, who was older and much weaker than him, with great force, and threatened her that he won’t beat or kill her if he could take some of her valuables with him as compensation for the difference. In view of this, the robber filled a sports bag with portable speakers and valuable ceramic sculptures, and when the victim asked the accused not to take his valuables, the man hit her in the head with an umbrella.

Although the accused then left the scene, based on the victim’s complaint, the Kaposvár investigators identified and arrested the man in a short time, whose arrest was ordered by the court at the request of the prosecution.

In its indictment submitted to the Kaposvár District Court, the prosecution made a motion to impose a prison sentence and ban from public affairs against the defendant, who has been in custody ever since.

The photograph of the umbrella used for the abuse was taken by the investigating authority during the on-site inspection.

