A man broke into a pastry shop and a studio in Debrecen

A burglary was reported on the morning of March 26, 2023. Half a million forints in cash disappeared from a pastry shop in Debrecen, and someone broke into a studio, but nothing was missing.

According to the police statement, the Debrecen prosecutors conducted a detailed on-site inspection and then began collecting data and searching for witnesses. It soon emerged that the two crimes could have been committed by the same person.

The work of the investigators brought results within a few hours, and a resident of Hajdúhadháza came into their sight. The 25-year-old man was arrested the very next day, and they managed to seize a significant part of the stolen money. During his interrogation, he confessed. As it turned out, he only traveled for cash, so he didn’t take anything from the studio.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department launched an investigation against him due to well-founded suspicions of theft and attempted theft. After his detention, the police made a motion to arrest him.

police.hu