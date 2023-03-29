A huge number of fish carcasses was found in a lake in Hajdú-Bihar county

The police in Berettyóújfalu have completed the investigation against the owner of the fish pond.

On April 22, 2022, the police received a report that a huge number of fish carcasses had been found in an agricultural area near Gáborján. The investigators immediately started investigating the case and it soon became clear that the dead animals could have been brought there from a nearby lake.

The police interviewed the owner of the lake, who immediately admitted that he had transported hundreds of kilograms of fish to the scene. The animals most likely died due to lack of oxygen, and the 40-year-old man thought that he would first collect all the dead fish and only then notify the authorities.

According to the investigation data, the disposed animal waste could have been suitable for endangering human life, bodily integrity, health, the earth, water, air, or their components, as well as living organisms.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Department investigated the man due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a crime of violating the waste management regulations. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu