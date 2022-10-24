Poet Lóránt Kabai Went Missing

Police
Tóháti Zsuzsa

The district VI. police department is conducting a search warrant in the case of Lóránt Kabai, who is staying at an unknown location, reports police.hu.

According to the available data, on Saturday, the 45-year-old man left his residence in district VI. to an unknown place, the police are currently looking for him. Lóránt Kabai is 180 cm tall, of average build, with a beard.

The police ask that anyone who has information about the man’s whereabouts, even if they remain anonymous, call the 24-hour Telephone Witness hotline at 06-80-555-111 or the toll-free emergency number 112.

Lóránt Kabai is a 45-year-old poet, writer, editor, critic, and visual artist. Writer’s pseudonym: Spiegelmann Laura, stage name k.kabai lóránt.


