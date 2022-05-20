Several drivers in the outskirts of Debrecen did not respect the STOP sign

A number of drivers in the outskirts of Debrecen did not respect the STOP sign. Police used a drone to follow offenders. Officers imposed administrative fines on them.

Improving traffic safety and preventing accidents is a common interest and an important goal for all road users. The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters is asking the drivers to drive regularly and patiently again! Think about what the consequences of the irregularity might be! It is not just a police measure, but even a serious or fatal traffic accident, the consequences of which cannot be changed afterwards. Do not endanger yourself, your passengers or your traveling partners by driving through a prohibited sign! Take care of yourself, your family members, your passengers, and be mindful of your traveling partners as well!

– the police warn.

 

police.hu

