The TEK arrested drug dealers in Hajdú-Bihar – video

A total of nine locations were raided on 17 May 2022 by the three operating units of the Counter-Terrorism Center, the Békés, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Public Areas and Support Subdivisions, and the Hajdúhadháza Police Order.

According to the data of the investigation, Balázs V., a 33-year-old from Téglás, and Ferenc V., a 29-year-old from Hajdúhadháza, regularly sold drugs to three acquaintances in Debrecen, one in Nyírábrány and one in Hajdúhadház, who traded in illicit drugs. Amphetamine derivatives, marijuana, were mainly sold on the market, and occasionally new psychoactive substances were traded.

Hajdú-Bihar investigators interrogated all seven men as suspects and then took them into criminal custody.

In their homes, they seized suspected drugs, white powder, plant derivatives, and the means to sell them.

The suspects have been prosecuted for a well-founded criminal suspicion of drug trafficking. Police also accounted for seven consumers during the investigation, who are held accountable for drug offenses.

Investigators from the Asset Recovery Office of the National Investigation Bureau of the Standby Police, as well as detectives from the Criminal Technical Department of the KR NYI, were also present during the house searches at the dealers. Their task was to trace and seize the suspects’ criminally acquired property. A special tracing device has even been used for this.

The total value of the seized items is almost 6 million forints.

The list includes a million-dollar TV, an engine worth 800,000 forints, a watch worth half a million, and even a men’s gold bracelet for which jewelers would give 400,000 forints. In addition, there was plenty of cash in the apartments of drug dealers: this amounted to more than 3 million forints. If the seized items and money are confiscated during the asset recovery process, the values will continue to become the property of the state.

