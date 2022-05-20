Rihanna gave birth to a little boy

Global
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Rihanna gave birth to a little boy

Rihanna, the world-famous singer, gave birth to her first child with A $ AP Rocky.

According to TMZ, the little boy was born last Friday, but so far the star has confirmed this. Rihanna’s pregnancy was also kept secret for a long time, but in the end, the singer herself shared pictures in a pink coat, showing her belly, writes rtl.hu.

Rihanna, 34, has been with the 33-year-old rapper for two years, whom she considers the love of her life. She also plans to have three or four children. What name they gave their first child is not yet known.

 

debreceninap.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

New York to Host Second Hungarian Contemporary Arts Festival

Tóháti Zsuzsa

There is big outrage in China that Gucci and Adidas’ half-million umbrella is not good against the rain

Bácsi Éva

Rihanna gave birth to a little boy

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *