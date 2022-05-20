Rihanna gave birth to a little boy

Rihanna, the world-famous singer, gave birth to her first child with A $ AP Rocky.

According to TMZ, the little boy was born last Friday, but so far the star has confirmed this. Rihanna’s pregnancy was also kept secret for a long time, but in the end, the singer herself shared pictures in a pink coat, showing her belly, writes rtl.hu.

Rihanna, 34, has been with the 33-year-old rapper for two years, whom she considers the love of her life. She also plans to have three or four children. What name they gave their first child is not yet known.

