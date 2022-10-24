Warm Autumn Weather Ahead of Us

On Monday, visibility will improve with rain in the morning. In the north-eastern and northern counties, there is a prospect of mostly cloudy weather throughout the day, reports kiderül.hu.

In the rest of the country, we can expect clouds with more or less sunshine. Significant precipitation is unlikely. In the second half of the day, thicker clouds will arrive from the northwest, from the north, and the tendency for precipitation will increase from the evening. The south and south-west winds are mainly accompanied by strong gusts in the southern part of the country. The daytime temperature is between 19 and 25 degrees in most of the country, but in the permanently cloudy, humid northeastern and northern parts, we can measure values ​​between 14 and 18 degrees. Late evening at, we can expect 11, 16 degrees.

24.hu

pixabay