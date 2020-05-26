5 Die, Registered Cases Up By 28 To 3,756

Five Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, all of whom had underlying illnesses, bringing the total number of fatalities to 491, while the number of registered novel coronavirus infections in Hungary increased by 15 to 3,756, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday morning.

Fully 1,711 hospitalised patients have made a recovery, while 11,810 are officially in home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 164,619. The website said Hungary is in the second phase and the virus is still spreading. The aim now, however, is to gradually resume normal living in line with a strict schedule, it added. Nurseries are gradually reopening while digital education in schools will continue until June 15, the website said.

Budapest has the most registered infections (1,780 people), followed by Pest County (525) and Fejér County (367). Békés County (11) has the fewest infections in Hungary.

