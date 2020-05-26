Innovation Ministry Signs Cooperation Pact on Digital Therapy Development With Hungarian Uni, Company

An official of the innovation and technology ministry signed a strategic cooperation agreement on developing digital therapies in Hungary with representatives of Budapest Semmelweis University and biotech company Oncompass.

State Secretary József Bódis said the ministry’s goal was to support innovation in the health industry in Hungary, with a special focus on personalised diagnostics, digital solutions and AI in medicine. Semmelweis rector Béla Merkely said the university’s aim to rank among the 100 best universities in the world is boosted by the government’s focus on scientific research as a strategic field. Oncompass is developing tools for molecular diagnostics and information technology in medicine, focusing on providing personalised therapy for cancer patients.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay