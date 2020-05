Csongrád County, in southern Hungary, will be Csongrád-Csanád County from June 4.

The name change symbolises the desire to reunite Hungary and the territories it lost in the WWI Trianon peace treaty, government commissioner Tünde Juhász said, noting that the change takes effect on the centenary of the treaty’s signing. Parliament approved the name change proposed by then-government office chief János Lázár unanimously in 2017, Juhász noted.

