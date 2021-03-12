Victim Support Campaign Reaches 1.5 M People

The justice ministry’s victim support campaign has so far reached 1.5 million people through various social media platforms, Justice Minister Judit Varga said on Facebook, highlighting a video podcast series called Ordinary Stories which presents the most common cases of how people become victims.

Varga shared the latest episode of the podcast focusing on human trafficking and exploitation. “Few would think, but the phenomenon of slavery still exists in modern societies as a form of human trafficking and exploitation,” she said, noting that the campaign was set to continue.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay