Hungary Records 39 Covid Deaths, 1,867 New Infections

Thirty-nine patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 1,867 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday. So far 5,955,250 people have received a first jab, while 5,736,452 have been fully vaccinated.

Fully 1,221,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 44,781, while hospitals are treating 2,839 Covid patients, 312 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 876,497 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 30,920. Fully 800,796 people have made a recovery. Fully 17,549 people are in official quarantine, and 7,464,487 tests have been taken.

