Orbán inspects Szekszárd hospital

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made an unannounced visit to Tolna County Balassa János Hospital in southern Hungary and posted a related video on his Facebook page, his press chief told MTI.

 

Orbán viewed two wards ready to receive large numbers of patients requiring intensive care, Bertalan Havasi said. The chief physician said that the hospital is now treating one person with Covid-19 but it has capacity to provide care for people infected with coronavirus on almost 180 beds simultaneously. The prime minister expressed his appreciation for the hospital’s preparedness.

 

MTI

