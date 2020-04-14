China continues to supply protective gear to Hungary

During the Easter holidays China continued to supply protective gear to Hungary to support its fight to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.

An aircraft from Shenzhen landed in Budapest on Sunday morning, carrying 1,365,000 protective masks, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in a Facebook post. Another six aircraft arrived in the early hours of Monday, carrying 5.3 million face masks, 6 million pairs of gloves and 86,000 protective gowns from Beijing and Shanghai, he said. The minister said that Chinese customs regulations are being tightened up to guarantee quality standards, and that shipments are prepared in line with them.

In another development Azerbaijan’s minister of economy has assured Szijjártó that health care consignments and aircraft landing in Baku and heading for Hungary would be cleared as quickly as possible at the airport. Szijjártó said in a Facebook post that he had conducted talks with Mikayil Jabbarov over the phone late on Sunday.

“Hungary is supplied with medical personal protective equipment from the East, and shipments from China will continue to play a key role in the fight against novel coronavirus in the coming weeks and months. This is why it is important for the cargo aircraft to have multiple route options,” he said.

MTI