Karácsony: ‘Documents prove care home worked properly’

Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony has published new documents to prove that the Pesti Road care home hit strongly by the novel coronavirus epidemic over the past few weeks operated in full compliance with the rules of law.

So far 198 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the facility where the epidemic claimed eight victims.

Karácsony published on his Facebook page protocols of checks conducted by the competent government agencies in Budapest care homes. The documents demonstrated that “the staff members of care homes are working excellently, in a self-sacrificing way even if they have to cope with the sectoral problems stemming from decades of neglect, for instance shortage of manpower.” The “dawn raid” carried out in the Pesti Road facility on Saturday found no irregularity either, the mayor said. “I will not let the efforts and sacrifices of the staff belittled by those who started a political vendetta instead of working to contain the epidemic,” he said.

Ruling Fidesz group leader Máté Kocsis said on Facebook earlier that it was “tasteless” how Karácsony had been “fleeing from responsibility”. Kocsis said it was clear that if an institution was maintained by the municipality then the municipality was responsible for what happened there.

MTI