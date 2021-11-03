Regions Can Apply for HuF 1,800 BN for Developments

The government is providing 1,800 billion forints (EUR 5bn) over the next seven years to less developed regions and localities so they can put their own ideas on how to flourish into practice, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Already bid proposals amounting to 636 billion forints have been published under the TOP Plus scheme, Mihály Varga said at the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with the National Association of County Municipalities. These developments include road and infrastructure upgrades as well as sustainable urban development projects and energy conservation in municipal buildings. Also, bids can be made for purchasing equipment for crèches and kindergartens. Varga said the success of the TOP Plus scheme would hang on utilising local knowledge and maintaining close contacts with local economic players.

