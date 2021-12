Listed holding company Opus Global on Friday said its unit Mészáros+Mészáros won a contract worth net 17 billion forints to build sewerage networks and sewage treatment facilities.

The bid by the company had the best price-to-value ratio, Opus said. The contract is for sewerage infrastructure in the areas of Bikács, Öskü, Pétfürdő and Regöly, in western Hungary.

