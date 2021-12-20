Karikó Awarded Bolyai Prize

Hungarian-born biochemist Katalin Karikó, who helped to develop mRNA-based vaccine, received the Bolyai Prize from President János Áder.

At the ceremony held at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Budapest, Áder said the mRNA technology had since become a versatile tool in health care and prevention. “We Hungarians are proud of our compatriot who started from Hungary to become one of the best in her field,” Áder said. Karikó’s work was key to the swift development of the coronavirus vaccine, he noted.

The Bolyai Prize, Hungary’s most prestigious scientific award, was founded by private individuals in 1989. It is awarded bi-annually and includes prize money of 100,000 euros.

