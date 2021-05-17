Weather Alert Issued in Hungary Due to Thunderstorms

According to the Hungarian Meteorology Service, a second degree weather alert has been issued in many counties in Hungary due to the expected thunderstorms.

 

According to the weather forecast, we can expect thunderstorms with strong wind hail in several Hungarian counties: Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád and Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok. In these counties a second degree (so-called orange) weather alert has been issued. In all the other counties of Hungary, a first degree (yellow) weather alert has been issued due to heavy rainfalls and showers.

On Tuesday, we can expect strong wind and showers especially during the morning hours.

 

