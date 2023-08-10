Husband Saved Life of a Woman From Hajdú-Bihar: She Was No Longer Breathing

A 50-year-old woman from Hajdú-Bihar County was walking with her family in the nearby forest on Wednesday afternoon when she began to complain of feeling unwell, according to the Facebook post of the National Ambulance Service.

As they write, the woman complained of chest pain and numbness in her arms, so her husband accompanied her home. His wife lay down to rest for a while, but after only a few minutes he noticed that she was breathing strangely and he could no longer wake her up. He immediately called the ambulance and – based on the telephone instructions – examined the woman, who was no longer breathing. The rescue controller immediately alerted several units, including a rescue helicopter, to the scene, while instructing the man on the steps of resuscitation. The paramedics arrived on the scene within minutes and continued lifesaving at an elevated level, which led to success thanks to timely chest compressions. The woman was eventually transported by air to the hospital in a stable condition.

debreceninap.hu