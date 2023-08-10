Murder in Budapest: Body Found on Klauzál Square

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Murder in Budapest: Body Found on Klauzál Square

A report was received at the Budapest Police Headquarters on Thursday, August 10th at 0:55 a.m.: someone found a deceased person in Budapest, district VII. on Klauzál square.

Based on the primary data, the death of the man, whose identity is still unknown, could have been caused by the hands of a stranger, therefore the Life Protection Department of the Budapest Police Headquarters has launched an investigation against an unknown perpetrator on suspicion of a crime of bodily harm causing death, reports police.hu.

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Mihádák

police.hu

Related Posts

48-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death on Klauzál Square – Suspected Perpetrator Has Been Found

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Murder in Budapest: Body Found on Klauzál Square

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A series of accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County could have been prevented with a little attention

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *