Murder in Budapest: Body Found on Klauzál Square

A report was received at the Budapest Police Headquarters on Thursday, August 10th at 0:55 a.m.: someone found a deceased person in Budapest, district VII. on Klauzál square.

Based on the primary data, the death of the man, whose identity is still unknown, could have been caused by the hands of a stranger, therefore the Life Protection Department of the Budapest Police Headquarters has launched an investigation against an unknown perpetrator on suspicion of a crime of bodily harm causing death, reports police.hu.

Photo: MTI/Zoltán Mihádák

