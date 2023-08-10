This is how tram transport in Debrecen changes during Flower Carnival week

Due to the downtown accompanying events of the Debrecen Flower Carnival, the traffic of trams 1 and 2 will change between August 15 and August 19, 2023.

According to DKV information, the trams run between 20:00 and 23:00 between 20:00 and 23:00 between Nagyállómás – Városháza – Nagyállómás and Kálvin tér – Egyteme/Doberdó utca – Kálvin tér.

During these periods, tram traffic is suspended between the Városháza and Kálvin tér stops. The redeemed tickets are also valid after transfer, but they must be validated on both vehicles.

(DKV)