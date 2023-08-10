Zoo Debrecen’s Night at the Zoo Offers a Journey through the Largest Continent

There comes a night every year that puts animals in the spotlight. The 12th annual Night at the Zoo is coming up on August 25 at Zoo Debrecen, this time offering visitors a taste of Asia’s great natural and cultural diversity with a unique blast of summer evening events and activities from 19:00 to 23:00.

Night at the Zoo is the best time for taking a peek into the secret night lives of various animals amid the flickers of torchlight, including this year’s newcomers like blue-throated macaws and newborns like Debrecen’s very first red panda cub. Animals in Action offers enough encounters to fill a whole evening, coupled with a Dare at the Palm House and a journey through the Park’s past 65 years in the House of Knowledge full of zoo relics.

As per the event’s decade-old tradition, there will be plenty of performances and activities to indulge in, such as a cultural and culinary journey through Asia, martial arts performances and weapon showcases, LED and fire-juggling shows, insect microscopy, star-gazing, and glowing minerals, for a fantastic night out! Amusement Park adventures also await visitors for fun and thrills, with festive lighting for a number of the 21 rides, including the mighty Apollo-X, the now-refurbished Cabin Boy, and the year’s new addition, the Baroque Swing Ride.

Granting access to all events and activities as well as unlimited access to amusement park rides, Magic Wristband Passes are available for 3900 HUF per person but Night at the Zoo Entry Passes are also available for 2800 HUF per person. Getting your tickets in advance online for a quick and convenient entry is highly recommended, although both types will still be available on-site.

Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy

CEO, Zoo Debrecen