The Sziget festival starts today

This year’s Sziget festival awaits the public from Thursday. Among others, Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Billie Eilish will perform at the 30-year-old cultural event this year.

Sziget lasts six days, until August 15, on Hajógyári Island in Óbuda. Performers from sixty-two countries come to about forty program locations, and the audience comes from more than a hundred countries.

Among the world stars of this year’s festival is Billie Eilish, who will perform in front of Hungarian audiences for the first time, alongside Florence + The Machine, Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, Mumford & Sons, Lorde and Macklemore. Also performing on the main stage are Sam Fender, Foals, Yungblud, Arlo Parks and Caroline Polachek.

Bonobo, Youngr, Moderat, SG Lewis and Viagra Boys, among others, will perform in the second largest music venue, the FreeDome tent, which can accommodate more than ten thousand people. Party brands will present themselves in the Party Arena, and Jeff Mills, Sven Väth and Dixon will take the stage in the Colosseum, home to underground electronic music.

“Sziget presents itself with numerous innovations. The goal is to regain the leading position in the European festival market after the pandemic,” said Tamás Kádár, the main organizer of the event, earlier.

This year, several locations received a new design, the popular and unique Art of Freedom returned, the K-bridge leading to the island was decorated, sixty kilometers of string lights, eight thousand decorative bulbs and forty giant lamps make the night festival more spectacular.

This year, the Europe Stage, home to up-and-coming talents, and the world music venue, the Global Village, changed places. Hip-hop and rap artists will be on the dropYard, retro music can be heard on the Stereo Stage, songwriter-singers can be heard in the Music Box, Magic Mirror offers round table discussions and stand-up performances in addition to films and music.

The Cirque du Sziget tent with 1,000 seats awaits lovers of modern circus with world stars. This year there will be walking street theaters as well as a theater and dance field (Theatre-and-Dance Field).

(MTI)

Photo: The main stage on Hajógyári Island on the day before the start of the 29th Sziget Festival, on August 9, 2023. This year’s festival will be held between August 10 and 15, at which there will be more than fifty program venues, artists from 62 countries will perform in various genres, and almost two hundred Hungarians will participate. MTI/Zoltán Balogh