The number of foreign students at the University of Debrecen continues to grow

From September, more than 7,300 students are expected to study in the English-language courses of the University of Debrecen in the largest student community in Central and Eastern Europe. The university is launching a postdoctoral scholarship for scientific support from the funds received from the training of foreign students.



In the admission process for the 2023/2024 academic year, the International Education Coordinating Center of the University of Debrecen registered the applications of more than 26,800 foreign young people for the announced 104 English-language programs. In the next semester, almost 1,900 new students are expected to start their studies at the University of Debrecen in English.

A significant number of foreign students come to the University of Debrecen under the Stipendium Hungaricum program. UD is the most popular institution in the scholarship system. This year, even compared to last year’s record number of applications, 6 percent more people, more than 23,200, submitted their applications. This is about 40 percent of national applications. Based on the decision of the Board of Trustees of the Tempus Public Foundation, 833 students can start their studies at the university from the funds provided by the state

The director of the International Education Coordinating Center of the University of Debrecen called it gratifying that there are more and more PhD students among the participants of the Stipendium Hungaricum program. In the academic year 2023/2024, 161 new foreign doctoral students will start their scientific activities at DE, they will join the work of the doctoral schools, thereby significantly supporting the university’s scientific research.

Contrary to the national trend, the number of Ph.D. students at the University of Debrecen is increasing. That is why we are launching a postdoctoral scholarship program to support science. We would like to allocate HUF 250 million from the funds received from the foreign students’ training programs to projects supported but not won by the OTKA (National Science Research Foundation Programs) tenders, as well as to the support of the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship recipients

The most popular faculties of the University of Debrecen on the international study market are the Faculty of General Medicine, the Faculty of Engineering, the Faculty of Information Technology, the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology, as well as the Faculty of Economics and the Faculty of Health Sciences. 53 percent of students study in the university’s “non-medical” courses, 47 percent in medical and health courses. The institution offers training opportunities for more than 100 majors, almost 80 percent aimed at “non-health” areas.

Thanks to the successful marketing activity, UD’s international student community continues to grow, however, in the future, several factors must be considered to prevent successful recruitment. In addition to maximizing the number of scholarship students, housing can be one of the defining limits to the increase in the number of students

The University of Debrecen currently has about 30,000 students, foreign students make up about 25 percent of active full-time students.

