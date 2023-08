Due to replacement works, the water service will be interrupted in several parts of Debrecen on Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Due to the drinking water replacement works, the water supply will affect the following sections in Debrecen: Híd residential park (along Híd u.), from 1 Szabó Kálmán u. to 38 no. Due to the water outage, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. asks for the public’s understanding.