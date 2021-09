A spectator became bad in the match of Qatar-Portugal (1-3) held at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen – it turns out from Lajos Kósa’s Facebook post.

The politician knows:

at the start of the match, a man in his 45s suddenly fell forward in his chair and his heart stopped. The National Ambulance Service staff successfully resuscitated the person within a minute, who was able to communicate with the paramedics present immediately.

Lajos Kósa also took photos with the heroes:



debreceninap.hu