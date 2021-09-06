The entrance to the swimming pool and the season ticket at the Debrecen Swimming Pool Complex will become more expensive

From September 6, 2021, new ticket and season ticket prices will take effect in the Debrecen Swimming Pool Complex – the Debrecen Swimming Pool Complex informed.

Prices valid from September 6, 2021 (27 percent VAT is already included):

TICKET TYPE

Adult ticket: 1,750 HUF (with use of thermal pool, on weekends and public holidays in full opening hours) – old price: 1,650 HUF

Student and pensioner ticket: 1 190 HUF (on weekends and public holidays in full opening hours) – old price: 1 090 HUF

Children’s ticket (3-7 years old): 600 HUF (every day during full opening hours) – old price: 550 HUF

Family ticket: 4,200 HUF (2 adults + 2 children, on weekends, without sauna use, on weekends and public holidays in full opening hours) – old price: 3,800 HUF

Sauna surcharge: 1 460 HUF (after use, valid only with pool entrance, every day during full opening hours) – no price change here

Combined ticket: 2 100 HUF (swimming pool + sauna + thermal pool, every day during full opening hours) – old price: 1 950 HUF

Swimming ticket: 1 190 HUF (weekdays during full opening hours) – old price: 1 090 Ft

TICKETS

10 suitable swimming passes: 11 300 HUF (weekdays during full opening hours) – old price: 10 300 HUF

50 suitable swimming passes: 53,500 HUF (weekdays during full opening hours) – old price: 48,900 HUF

100 suitable swimming passes: 101,200 HUF (every day during full opening hours) – old price: 92,400 HUF

10 suitable adult passes: 16,600 HUF (every day during full opening hours) – old price: 15,500 HUF

50 suitable adult passes: 78,700 HUF (every day during full opening hours) – old price: 73,500 HUF

10 suitable student / pensioner passes: 11,300 HUF (every day during full opening hours) – old price: 10,300 HUF

50 suitable student / pensioner pass: 53,500 HUF (every day during full opening hours) – old price: 48,900 HUF

10 suitable combined passes: 19,900 HUF (every day during full opening hours) – old price: 18,500 HUF

50 suitable combined passes: 94,500 HUF (every day during full opening hours) – old price: 88,500 HUF

100 suitable combined passes: 178,500 HUF (every day during full opening hours) – old price: 167,000 HUF

