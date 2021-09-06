DKV is looking for a bus driver

DKV is looking for a bus driver who is interested in the offer, please register quickly because the number is limited.

What they offer:

  • can be part of an excellent team
  • a long-term job opportunity for a company with a stable background
  • reimbursement of travel expenses for rural workers
  • fringe benefits

Expectations:

  • have a valid driving license for category D, a valid GKI card – if you don’t have, DKV will help you get it!
  • have PÁV II. with a rating valid for the suitability category
  • be medically fit
  • be motivated and enthusiastic

How to apply?

  • send your CV with photo to hr@dkv.hu email address.

 

