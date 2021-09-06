DKV is looking for a bus driver who is interested in the offer, please register quickly because the number is limited.
What they offer:
- can be part of an excellent team
- a long-term job opportunity for a company with a stable background
- reimbursement of travel expenses for rural workers
- fringe benefits
Expectations:
- have a valid driving license for category D, a valid GKI card – if you don’t have, DKV will help you get it!
- have PÁV II. with a rating valid for the suitability category
- be medically fit
- be motivated and enthusiastic
How to apply?
- send your CV with photo to hr@dkv.hu email address.
debreceninap.hu
Picture: illustration.