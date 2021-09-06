This is how a man stole from the beach in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating an unknown perpetrator on suspicion of theft.

According to the available data, a man stole a wallet with a bank card from a bag left unattended on August 14, 2021, at 4:15 pm in Debrecen, on the beach at Nagyerdei Park.

The alleged perpetrator was videotrapted on camera:

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has information about the crime report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4) or by phone 06-52 / 457, available 24 hours a day. -040, the toll-free telephone number 06-80 / 555-111, or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu