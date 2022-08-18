A woman in Debrecen almost died from a bee sting, a police patrol saved her life

According to the police report, Staff Sergeant Zoltán Czakó, the traffic police officer of the Debrecen Police Department, was on duty in the Csapókert district of Debrecen on August 12, 2022, at 10 a.m., when a man asked him for help because his fiancee had been stung by a bee. The sting caused an allergic reaction. Recognizing the danger, the officer put her in the vehicle and immediately took her to the hospital using a distinctive sign.

The 32-year-old woman’s allergic reaction eased and she was out of danger thanks to quick police and then medical help.

police.hu