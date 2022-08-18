The Emergency Clinic in Debrecen was chosen as a reference center for resuscitation

For the first time in Hungary, the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen is testing the complex resuscitation device of the world’s leading American defibrillator manufacturer, which also supports ambuballoon ventilation. The specialists of the Emergency Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center were able to try out the device on Tuesday, which will be tested in practice for more than a month. Resuscitation can be more efficient and safer using a defibrillator with disposable electrodes.

Thanks to the electrodes, the device provides continuous feedback on the pace and depth of chest compressions and the appropriate relaxation of the chest between each compression, even during resuscitation. With the help of the so-called “real BVM” application, professionals receive feedback on the volume and correct rate of breaths delivered with the breathing balloon. Based on the received data, the user of the defibrillator can continue resuscitation more effectively. The practical application of the device was presented to the specialists of the Emergency Clinic by the specialists of the manufacturer and the Hungarian distributor.

They can measure the efficiency of chest compression with the electrodes. The device provides real-time feedback, helping the resuscitation process. The device collects and stores the data using the appropriate software, so it can be evaluated and analyzed afterward. Professionals can see what they have accomplished and what needs to be improved in the future. Several studies prove that the use of the device improves performance and the survival rate,

– Zoltán Tóth, the Eastern European representative of the manufacturer Zoll Medical Corporation, told hirek.unideb.hu.

The system manufactured by ZOLL Medical Corporation is already used by many large international reference centers around the world. The world’s leading defibrillator manufacturer has appointed the Emergency Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center as the reference institution in Hungary for the presentation and use of their latest complex defibrillator monitor and resuscitation feedback program, which also supports breathing balloon ventilation.

We chose the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen because the country’s first independent Emergency Clinic operates here, where innovations and technical innovations are welcomed. On the other hand, we definitely wanted to place the device in a university clinic where professional knowledge is concentrated at a high level. We consider it certain that the Emergency Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center is leading the way in the transition from reusable defibrillator paddles to disposable electrodes

– emphasized Péter Sraud, commercial director of Speeding Kft., the Hungarian distributor.

The specialists of the Emergency Clinic were able to get to know the complex system during theoretical lectures and practical demonstrations in the framework of a workshop. The theoretical lecture also discussed the shock delivery technology used by Zoll Medical at a significantly lower energy level compared to other manufacturers, but still more effective.

The staff of the Emergency Clinic could practice the steps of complex resuscitation both independently and as a team with the help of the new device, which enabled them to receive feedback with objectively measurable parameters on the depth and frequency of chest compressions, which most determine the outcome of the life-saving activity and the effectiveness of balloon mask ventilation. The use of the presented device, the regular training, and the evaluation of the experiences gained during them can both contribute to the success of resuscitations

– explained Dóra Ujvárosy, the deputy director of the Emergency Clinic of the Clinical Center.

For now, the device is being tested for one and a half months at the Emergency Clinic.

hirek.unideb.hu