The Thursday program of the Flower Garden in Debrecen hints at a hot atmosphere and a fiesta

The courtyard of the DEMKI Ifiház is once again covered in flowers. Once again, visitors will be treated to a real fiesta and unique sight. This time, blood-pumping Latin rhythms will dominate the free event. Among others, we will have the Fiesta band with Tibi Csordás, the Feeling Tánc and Mazsorett Ensemble, the Salsa Ritmo dance group, the Piruett Studio, Latin dancers, and many others.

In addition, the flower carnival exhibition entitled “ART – FLORE” by 24 artists from Debrecen can be viewed. In addition to the unadulterated carnival stage atmosphere, face painting, glitter tattoos, and balloon clowns await the younger ones. The expectedly hot atmosphere is continuously cooled by the cooling drinks of Sheldon’s bar.

Location: DEMKI Youth House Debrecen

4025 Debrecen, Simonffy u. 21. (Entrance from Kápolnási utca)

Date: August 18, 2022, 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m

More information at the event Facebook page.

debreceninap.hu