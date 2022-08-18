The Debrecen court saves gas with remote hearings

A total of 6,443 teleconferences were held between January 1 and June 1, which represents a clear increase – Telex concluded in connection with the data requested from the Hungarian Prison Service.

According to the Hungarian Prison Service, the method

reduces the service workload of personnel, inmates have to be transported less often, and the institution’s fuel costs also decrease.

“It is a cost-effective and customer-friendly solution at the same time,” said Dénes Dobó, the spokesperson of the Debrecen Court, who added to Telex’s question that by using the procedure, the security risks associated with transporting prisoners can be eliminated, and the protection of the victims can be better guaranteed, the victim does not need a stay in the same room as your possible attacker.

The hearings can also be connected to foreign locations, so in the last two years foreign hearings were also held at the Debrecen Court using the Via Video system, and people in Germany, Russia, Italy or even Australia could be contacted. In Debrecen, the proximity of the border also plays a role, because there are many crimes in Hajdú-Bihar county, especially in the Berettyóújfalu area, where the perpetrators are Romanian citizens. After their arrest, they will be connected to the trial in Debrecen from the nearest court in Nagyvárad.

debreceninap.hu