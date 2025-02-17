Garden of Lights broke records at Zoo Debrecen

The unique autumn-winter attraction of the country’s first rural zoo and botanical garden, as well as its only classic amusement park, captivated visitors from across Hungary and beyond. The spectacular Garden of Lights exhibition drew nationwide and cross-border attention.

The immersive experience featured 200,000 energy-efficient LED bulbs, 12,000 meters of light strings, over 120 illuminated trees, 100 installation elements, 8 photo points, multimedia displays, light tunnels, an interactive playground, and cutting-edge light and sound technology. The exhibition’s entire energy demand was met through renewable energy investments.

Bringing Pinocchio’s magical world to life through breathtaking lights and multimedia effects, the show welcomed over 40,000 visitors over its four-month run, starting on October 18. During the closing press conference, István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen for Cultural Affairs, and Gergely Sándor Nagy, CEO of Zoo Debrecen, presented a special gift to the lucky 40,000th visitor, who arrived from Nyíregyháza with their family.

The event was particularly popular among returning guests, with over 2,000 season passes sold. As part of its growing year-round attraction offerings, Zoo Debrecen opened its Amusement Park during the winter holidays for the first time in 2024.

The exhibition officially closes on February 16. As a token of appreciation, Garden of Lights pass holders can purchase their 2024 annual walking passes at last year’s price until March 1, and receive a 20% discount on Experience or VIP passes.

(Zoo Debrecen)