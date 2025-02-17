Water outage in several downtown streets of Debrecen

Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. will carry out reconstruction and repair work in the coming days.
On Thursday, February 20, 2025, and Friday, February 21, 2025, from approximately 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, water service will be interrupted due to main pipeline junction reconstruction.
Affected areas:
- Szent Anna Street (between Piac St. and Shumen St.)
- Government Office (Kormányablak)
- Szent József Kindergarten, Primary School, High School, and Dormitory
- Debrecen St. Anna Cathedral and Main Parish
- Jászai Mari Square (entire length)
- Shumen Street (between Szent Anna St. and Szombathi István St.)
- Hortobágy National Park Directorate
Authorities ask for residents’ understanding and patience regarding the temporary water outage.
(Debreceni Nap)