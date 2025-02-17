Graduation at the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen

Certified teachers, applied mathematicians, biologists, bioengineers, biotechnologists, physicists, hydrobiologists, chemists, and chemical engineers received their diplomas at the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of Debrecen, held in the Courtyard on Friday.

In the MSc program, 39 students in full-time education, 12 in correspondence courses, and six in the five-year undivided program earned their diplomas at the end of the first semester of the 2024/2025 academic year. Before receiving their diplomas, the graduates enjoyed a performance by the University of Debrecen’s Institute of Light Music.

In his welcome speech, Dean Ferenc Kun emphasized that the faculty not only aims to provide theoretical knowledge but also offers practice-oriented training that helps students develop skills and competencies most in demand by employers. To achieve this, the faculty has established an extensive network with major companies in the region and has involved industry professionals in education.

The faculty leader highlighted the institution’s commitment to high-quality professional training:

“The quality of education in our natural science and engineering programs is ensured by our internationally renowned research groups, where students can participate in research and development under the guidance of esteemed professors. Five organizational units of our faculty have been awarded the ‘Excellent Research Site’ title by the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA). Currently, the Faculty of Science and Technology hosts ten research groups under the HUN-REN Hungarian Research Network, as well as five ‘Lendület’ and two ‘Élvonal’ research groups. Our research workshops have recently won five billion forints in grant funding. We continuously expand our training programs in line with the advancements in industry and science,” said the Dean.

During the ceremony, awards were also presented. Csaba Bányai, a certified chemical engineer, received the Student Government Executive Recognition Certificate.

Based on the decision of the Faculty Council of the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of Debrecen, István Bársony, Professor Emeritus of the HUN-REN Energy Science Research Center, was honored with the Pro Meritis Award.

The Faculty of Science and Technology Medal of Honor was awarded to Zsuzsanna Tardi, a certified chemical engineer.

Liliána Lenke Janecskó, a certified high school teacher, and Ivett Jedlóczki, a certified bioengineer, were recognized for their outstanding achievements as members of the Hatvani István College of Excellence talent workshop, successfully completing their training program.

Furthermore, all graduates who participated in the University of Debrecen’s Talent Nurturing Program and successfully met its requirements received a certificate of recognition.

