More than 2,400 pálinka competed at the XV. Quintessence Pálinka and Distillate Competition in Debrecen

A record-breaking number of more than 2,400 samples were entered into the XV. Jubilee Quintessence Pálinka and Spirits Competition in Debrecen.

A total of 2,402 samples were submitted from 151 towns and cities across Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Serbia. This marks an absolute record in the history of both domestic and international pálinka competitions, the statement highlighted.

The title of “Best Commercial Distillery of 2025” was awarded to Sáppusztai Pálinkafőzde, while the “Best Pálinka of 2025” award went to Kövér Pálinkafőzde’s apricot pálinka.

This year’s competition also separately evaluated the best privately distilled and contract-distilled spirits, with awards given to the second- and third-place winners as well. The samples were assessed by a 31-member international judging panel.

The award ceremony, held at the University of Debrecen, was attended by approximately 400 people. The event was opened by Beáta Felkai, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture. Following her speech, István Puskás, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen for Cultural Affairs, and László Stündl, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science, and Environmental Management at the University of Debrecen, greeted the attendees. The ceremony concluded with a speech by László Takács, the competition director, according to the statement.

