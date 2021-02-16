New bus line to Southern Industrial Park

In line with the dynamic development of the Southern Economic Zone, DKV Zrt. is once again expanding it’s public transport service.

In order to serve the growing demand for travel in the direction of the Southern Industrial Park, from February 22, 2021, the traffic schedule of the bus group 49 will be changed and the bus marked 49A will start.

In order to improve the approach of Vitesco Technologies Hungary Kft., the route of 49Y buses will be modified. From now on, the 49Y will run to Vitesco Technologies Hungary Kft. by touching Krones Hungary Kft. and Deufol Hungary Kft.

The new buses marked 49A run from the Main Station via the service road next to the car showroom to Vitesco Technologies Hungary Kft., and backwards transport passengers by touching Deufol Hungary Kft. and Krones Hungary Kft.

The timetable 49 / 49A / 49D / 49Y valid from 22 February 2021 can be viewed and downloaded on the website www.dkv.hu.