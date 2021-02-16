Fifteen people were caught by the police in Hajdú-Bihar

Hajdú-Bihar county police officers took action in the last 24 hours at the scene of a road traffic accident, which ended in personal serious injury, writes police.hu.

The service staff caught eight people, six of whom had been convicted of a crime and two on the basis of a circular against them.

Police arrested 15 people, one of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in eight cases.

A fire broke out in the boiler room of a factory hall in Püspökladány, in the Nagy-Ürmöshát major. The fire also spread to a small extent to the roof structure of the boiler room and a workshop. The professional firefighters of Püspökladány quenched the flames with four jets of water.

Late in the afternoon, the soot burned in the chimney of an outbuilding, and the insulation also ignited in Hajdúszoboszló, Fehér Street. The professional firefighters of Hajdúszoboszló extinguished the flames with a jet of water.