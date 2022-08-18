World-class dirt bike racer at the 47th Debrecen Grand Prix

After 32 years, cinder bike fans can see an individual world champion again in Debrecen. Jason Doyle will also start at the traditional Debrecen Grand Prix on August 20. A press conference on the details was held on August 17, 2022.

In 2022, one of the most high-quality fields in the near half-century history of the Debrecen Grand Prix gathered. The greatest interest surrounds the arrival of Jason Doyle, since the last time the public in Cívisváros saw an individual world champion riding a motorcycle was in 1990. In connection with the start of the classy Australian competitor, deputy mayor Lajos Barcsa drew attention to the fact that Debrecen now has sports facilities, thanks to which world stars often come to the city.

“Last year, there was a Portugal-Qatar football match at the Nagyerdei Stadium, next week’s 3×3 basketball competition will see Olympic medalists, in women’s handball, Győr plays year after year in the home of Loki, in swimming Katinka Hosszú and Kristóf Milák were our guests recently, but the short-track speed skating Liu brothers also skated in the short-track World Cup in our city last year,”

– listed the deputy mayor.

Lajos Barcsa added that the municipality undertook the awarding of the winners of the Debrecen Grand Prix. In addition to Herend porcelain goblets, the city provides a total of one million forints to the best.

Norbert Baráth, managing director of Speedwolf Sportsorganizer Nonprofit Kft., said: In addition to Doyle, cobblers with Grand Prix experience are also arriving. The Danish Niels Kristian Iversen and the Swedish Peter Ljung may be the most likely challengers, but the Finnish Timo Lahti is also worth paying attention to.

“The Hungarian colors are represented by two bikers from Debrecen, Norbert Magosi and Roland Kovács, and Dennis Fazekas from Nagyhalász. Apart from them, Celina Liebmann, who gained great popularity at the Easter Cup, will enjoy the sympathy of the domestic audience, who is the only female member of the 16-person field. Competitors from a total of 11 countries will clash in 20 heats, then in the two semi-finals and the final,”

– emphasized Norbert Baráth.

Regarding the additional programs, he said that it is worth arriving at the Pál Perényi Stadium at 1:30 p.m., as you will be able to meet several former grand Prix-winning “legends”, the daughters of the stadium’s namesake will plant a laurel bush at the entrance, while the association’s young talents will also roam the field. Two participants of the Speedwolf Juniors Program, László Harangozó, and Milán Kónya, take the minimum test, but Zoltán Lovas, who has achieved promising results in international competitions, will also present himself. Their coach, Sándor Tihanyi, who has won the Debrecen Grand Prix three times before, stated that he is confident that the young people will be able to complete the level time in front of a large audience. As he said: this competition is of outstanding prestige not only in Europe, but also at the world level, and there are not many competitions with similar traditions left in the sport.

Péter Szabó, managing director of Schaeffler FAG, which supports the event, emphasized that the past, present, and future meet at this year’s competition, as spectators can meet legends, current world stars, and young talents. Péter Szabó added: that he expects a full house at the event, and the company also provides tickets for this competition for interested employees.

The first race of the 47th Debrecen Grand Prix will start on August 20, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. Further information and the possibility to buy tickets can be found on the website www.speedwolf.hu.

Debrecen City Hall