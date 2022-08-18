Children participating in summer childcare in Debrecen receive school supplies

The children participating in summer childcare in Debrecen visited the recently opened Sziget-kék playground, where they were able to pick up school supplies on August 17, 2022, thanks to the Debrecen Charitable Board.

The packages were handed over by Diána Széles, deputy mayor of Debrecen, co-president of the Debrecen Charitable Board, Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász, president of the Debrecen Charitable Board, and Zoltán Tóth, deputy head of the Children’s Protection Institute of the City of Debrecen.

As Diána Széles said during the event, among other things, the city’s goal when announcing this year’s childcare was to give experiences to the participating children. A total of about 300 children have succeeded in this over the past 7 weeks. In addition to teachers, community service students, and student workers, many volunteers who came from member organizations of the Debrecen Charitable Board helped run the countless programs. Between the older volunteers and the children, an intimate “great-grandmother-great-grandchild” relationship has often developed. The use of summer childcare places a minimal burden on families’ budgets since in practice only the reimbursement fee for the daily meal has to be paid – similarly to during the academic year at school – and, moreover, since a significant number of the children who use it are entitled to free meals, many of them had it completely free this service. Since many of the children participating in summer childcare come from families that are not in an easy situation, this year, as a result of the school supplies collection announced by the Debrecen Charitable Board, each of the nearly 300 participating children will receive a school supplies worth approximately HUF 2,000 each (approx 4.96 €).

Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász, the president of the Debrecen Charitable Board, supplemented this information with the fact that the children who were not present today – or their parents – received the package of school supplies due to them at the new headquarters of the charitable board, the Family and Child Welfare Center of the City of Debrecen County (Thomas Mann utca 2.) between August 19 and September 1, from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Zoltán Tóth, the deputy head of the Child Protection Institute of the City of Debrecen County, drew attention to the fact that childcare is organized not only in the summer but also during the school year, during the winter and spring breaks, which parents can count on during those periods as well.

The volunteers of the Debrecen Charitable Board are waiting until August 28 to offer school supplies to disadvantaged families in Debrecen at the Auchan Debrecen department store (Kishatár u. 7, Debrecen) in the shopping row, at the collection point in front of the pharmacy on weekdays and on weekends between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. . In addition, there are collection boxes at the TEVA Pharmaceutical Factory, the Imre Hódos Event Hall and the Zsuzsi Erdei Vasút. Notebooks, pencils, erasers, ballpoint pens, rulers, protractors, compasses, and other school supplies are welcome at the collection points, as well as used but in good condition school bags, pen holders, gym bags, and hygiene products that are needed in the lower grades of primary school.

Debrecen City Hall