Reader: brutal cutting of branches in Debrecen, without prior notification

I would consider it important that the following case be made public, in order to prevent similar cases, writes our reader.

The subcontractors of Opus Titász carried out pruning in Nagybotos utca – only 2 trees, without prior notification.

One is in front of our house. We watered this tree several hours a day all summer to keep it alive during the drought.

The “delimbing” took place in a brutal manner, without prior notice, removing the entire canopy of the tree and then throwing the thick branches onto the bushes in the park. The people on the truck delivering the canopy just said “it wasn’t us.” We just deliver it.” They also felt the tragedy of the situation.

Decorative stone, pebble-strewn beds, and concrete are popular these days. We planted the tree in front of our house, watered it, and took care of it – sparing no money, time, or energy. It was worth it?

Otherwise, the tree did not threaten the power supply. If someone thought it needed pruning, it should not have been done by removing the canopy in summer. With this, the tree had no chance of survival.

I am attaching a picture of the tree before and after cutting. I am also attaching a picture of the row of dried linden trees on Béla Bartók Street, which no one took care of all summer. There will be firewood…

Photos: our reader