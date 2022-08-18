A kitten was trapped in the engine compartment of a car in Debrecen

On Wednesday morning, firefighters had to remove a small cat from the engine compartment of a car. The cat was not injured, the whistleblower took the kitten in – the county disaster management reported. Firefighters didn’t just have to deal with cat rescues on Wednesday.

Avar burned on three hectares in Püspökladány, Kölcsey Ferenc Street. The professional firefighters of Píspökladany extinguished the flames with three water jets and hand tools.

In the evening, six hundred square meters of weeds burned in Hajdúhadháza. The professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény put out the fire with a water jet and hand tools.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate